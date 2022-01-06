The new board of directors: Back row, from left: Julianna Biondo, salesperson, Buckingham Realty, director; Mark Lalovich, broker, Re/Max Preferred Realty, president-elect; Brian A. Price, salesperson, Deerbrook Realty, director; and Krista Gionet, executive officer. Front row: Damon Winney, broker of record, Jump Realty, past president; Elica Berry, salesperson, Jump Realty, president; and Maggie Chen, broker of record, LC Platinum Realty, director. Alyssa Ismail, salesperson, Century 21 Erie Shores Realty, director, was not present when the photo was taken.
The new board of directors: Back row, from left: Julianna Biondo, salesperson, Buckingham Realty, director; Mark Lalovich, broker, Re/Max Preferred Realty, president-elect; Brian A. Price, salesperson, Deerbrook Realty, director; and Krista Gionet, executive officer. Front row: Damon Winney, broker of record, Jump Realty, past president; Elica Berry, salesperson, Jump Realty, president; and Maggie Chen, broker of record, LC Platinum Realty, director. Alyssa Ismail, salesperson, Century 21 Erie Shores Realty, director, was not present when the photo was taken.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, representing more than 1,300 members, is now guided by its 2022 Board of Directors and new president, Elica Berry.

Elica Berry

Berry, a Realtor with Jump Realty, has held various positions with Canada Revenue Agency and Customs Border Service Agency across the country.

She left the federal public service to pursue her career in real estate and now has 17 years of experience buying and selling homes, properties and commercial buildings.

She will work with her fellow directors on the strategic direction of WECAR and advocating for local homeowners and homebuyers on crucial items such as housing affordability and accessibility, says the association.

WECAR was founded in 1918 and is the second oldest real estate association in Canada.

