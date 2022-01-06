The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, representing more than 1,300 members, is now guided by its 2022 Board of Directors and new president, Elica Berry.

Berry, a Realtor with Jump Realty, has held various positions with Canada Revenue Agency and Customs Border Service Agency across the country.

She left the federal public service to pursue her career in real estate and now has 17 years of experience buying and selling homes, properties and commercial buildings.

She will work with her fellow directors on the strategic direction of WECAR and advocating for local homeowners and homebuyers on crucial items such as housing affordability and accessibility, says the association.

WECAR was founded in 1918 and is the second oldest real estate association in Canada.