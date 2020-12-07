Elechia Barry-Sproule has been named manager of iPro Realty’s Don Mills, Ont. location.
The company says she has almost 20 years of experience in the real estate industry as a Realtor, manager, trainer and mentor. “She has a proven track record of mentoring agents in all different stages of their careers and will be a huge asset to iPro Realty and our Realtors. We are proud to have her be part of iPro’s dynamic management team,” the company says in a statement.
The co-owners of iPro Realty are CEO Rui Alves and broker of record Fedele Colucci. The company currently has 1,798 salespeople, with 110 agents registered at the Don Mills office.