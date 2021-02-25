NYX Capital has named Eileen Foroglou as chief financial officer. Joining the leadership team, she is responsible for corporate finance, treasury, accounting, financial reporting, financing, risk management and control systems.

She joins NYX Capital after an 11-year career with Strathallen Capital where most recently she was a senior member of the firm’s Asset Management team, responsible for developing and executing asset strategies of industrial and retail properties. She was also the director of investments and finance, responsible for investor relations, acquisitions, dispositions and financing. She also led the finance and administration team through the company’s several growth stages.

She began her career working in finance and financial reporting positions at Oxford Properties Group, Colliers International and PenEquity Realty.

“Eileen Foroglou’s cross-departmental experience will enable her to become a strategic leader who can help develop clear solutions to complex business challenges for our firm,” says NYX Capital Corp. CEO Yashar Fatehi.

Foroglou is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA) and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Toronto.