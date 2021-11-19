Century 21 Heritage Group has named Eduard Novak as manager of its Thornhill, Ont. office. “With close to 20 years of experience in real estate, Eduard brings a wealth of knowledge in real estate sales, operations and management,” says a news release from the brokerage.
Eryn Richardson, partner and general manager of Century 21 Heritage Group, says the move adds more depth to the management team. “Ed will play a vital role in further growing our presence in the Greater Toronto Area,” he says.
“With the support of the management team, I will do my absolute best to elevate the agents’ business in the ever-changing real estate market,” says Novak.
The managers of Century 21 Heritage Group are coaches and mentors. All managers are non-selling and non-competing.
Founded in 1989, Century 21 Heritage Group is one of the largest Century 21 brokerages in the world. It has offices in Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Tottenham and Hamilton.