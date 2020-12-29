The Durham Region Association of Realtors raised more than $45,000 for local charities in Durham Region this year. DRAR’s four Charities of Choice for 2020, and the recipients of this year’s fund are Dreams & Wishes Children’s Charity, Luke’s Place, Nanny Angel Network and Shine Through the Rain.

“This year once again our Realtor members raised funds and supported our Charities of Choice. During these unprecedented times, they need our support more than ever,” says DRAR president Michael Watson. “DRAR had to postpone the annual Charity Golf Tournament and we were happy to be able to run a smaller tournament following health and safety guidelines.”

Earlier this year, the Charities of Choice received $5,400 through the 2020 Ontario Realtors Care Foundation Grant.

“COVID-19 has really affected our families that we worked with, our donor families as well those that are recipients of our programs. Our donor base has been significantly reduced this year and our fundraising efforts have been severely affected,” says Denise Stahl, president and founder of Dreams & Wishes Children’s Charity. “Abuse, domestic violence, homelessness, substance abuse, mental illness have all increased. Any funds raised by DRAR will go directly to children and their mothers in shelters in Durham Region.”

DRAR also launched its first online auction on this year. With donations from local businesses the auction raised over $10,000.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who supported our charitable events including our Realtors Care Week event on November 25 that included a donation of $1,000 of non-perishable food items and $5,000 for Feed the Need in Durham,” says Watson. “This year would not have been a success without the unwavering support of our Realtors in the community.”