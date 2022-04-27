Wendy Giroux, CEO of the Durham Region Association of Realtors (DRAR), was recently recognized for her contributions and commitment to the work of the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation. Giroux was honoured for her nine years of service on the ORCF Board of Directors, holding roles of president and EO representative.

DRAR was the recipient of the 2022 Ontario Realtors Care Foundation Spirit Award for being strong contributors in their communities and instrumental in promoting the good works of the foundation.

Michael Watson, the association’s president in 2021, was awarded the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation Fellowship in recognition of distinguished dedication to his community, board and association. Foundation Fellows are committed to improving the quality of life in Ontario communities by supporting growth that encourages economic vitality, working to provide the opportunity to have a home and building communities.

Roger Bouma, DRAR past president (2017), was re-elected to the ORCF board as director – Central Ontario and subsequently elected by the board as president-elect. Bouma also received honourable mention as a nominee for the Cardarelli Legacy Award.

The award, which was won by Hugh Foy of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, is given to a member that has demonstrated leadership, professionalism and commitment to organized real estate; made a significant contribution as a dedicated volunteer in organized real estate through diverse roles at their local, provincial or national association; has contributed passionately to the area of government relations to bring a lasting benefit to the membership and the real estate profession; and is held in high regard and respect by peers.