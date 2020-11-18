Stan Newman, owner of Re/Max Professionals in Winnipeg for 38 years, is handing the reins to Donnette Odidison.

The Buffalo Place location opened in 2004, amalgamating the remaining two of six offices under Newman’s ownership. It currently has 65 sales associates, including six full-time commercial agents and four teams, as well as nine in-house staff.

Odidison has worked as broker/manager at the office for the past two years. Newman will stay on until early 2023, providing assistance and consultation, while Odidison will lead the day-to-day operations as CEO.

Newman says he was impressed with Odidison “from the moment I interviewed her.”

“One of Donnette’s goals in life was that she wanted to own a brokerage. Her desire to do that, and my desire to have an exit plan, melded together nicely,” Newman says. “This was the plan right from day one.”

A life-long learner, Odidison earned a business management degree from Success College (now CDI). She has completed countless leadership and professional development courses since, the brokerage says.

While growing up, her mother left her government job to launch a wedding planning business. “She’s been an entrepreneur ever since,” Odidison says. “That’s where I got my love for being my own boss. I went into real estate because it gave me the chance to be that, as well as to help people achieve their goals. It also incorporated law, which I always had a passion for. It seemed like a no-brainer for me.”

Odidison says she is committed to continued growth and expansion while fostering an environment of diversity and inclusion. “I want to help the agents to achieve their goals, as well as to become the best versions of themselves. I want to help my staff identify and develop their strengths. We spend the bulk of our time at work; it’s important to me that staff and agents alike are able to love that they do. I want this to be a brokerage that truly allows agents to do what they do best, while we offer them a true full service that helps them do just that.”

Re/Max Professionals includes a marketing department with three graphic designers, a full print shop and an on-site concierge service that offers any agent the benefits of a personal assistant. The office also houses a gym, in-house legal counsel and an insurance company. It offers a variety of services such as accounting, mentoring, educational courses and ongoing training.

“I want to build on the strong foundation Stan created when he brought Re/Max to Winnipeg back in 1983,” says Odidison.

“As an organization we are deeply indebted to Stan Newman for the establishment and growth of the Re/Max brand in Winnipeg,” says Elton Ash, regional executive vice president, Re/Max of Western Canada. “His enthusiasm and foresight led us to being the market leader. We congratulate Donnette, knowing she will continue the tradition Stan has set.”