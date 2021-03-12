The Nova Scotia Association of Realtors recently installed its new Board of Directors. Donna Malone of Exit Realty Interlake in Bridgewater takes over as president from Chris Peters of Royal LePage Atlantic Dartmouth.

Serving as president-elect is Tammy Hines of Keller Williams Select Realty in New Minas. The vice president is Matt Dauphinee from Domas Realty in Halifax.

The executive joins a team of eight regional directors from around the province to serve its membership of 1,600 Realtors in Nova Scotia.