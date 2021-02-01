Donna Bacher, a broker with PureRealty, will lead the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington in 2021, which coincides with the association’s 100th anniversary.

Bacher has been an active member of the association since 1983. She was first elected to the RAHB Board of Directors in 2012 and served as president in 2015.

“It’s an honour to be serving the more than 3,350 RAHB Realtors within Hamilton, Burlington, Haldimand and Niagara West for a second term as president,” says Bacher. “We are starting 2021 with the most members RAHB has ever had, and we will continue to provide the training

and professional development opportunities that members have come to expect so as to raise the bar for the profession, and in turn better serve our clients in the Hamilton-Burlington area.”

Joining Bacher on RAHB’s 2021 Board of Directors are Lou Piriano, president-elect, L. Piriano Real Estate; Kathy Della-Nebbia, immediate past president, Royal LePage State Realty; Jacqueline Norton, Realty Network:100; Stephanie Pinet, Re/Max Escarpment Realty; Diane Price, Keller Williams Complete Realty; Julie Sergi, Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services; Brian Shaw, Royal LePage State Realty; Nicolas von Bredow, Royal LePage Macro Realty; David Zalepa, Re/Max Real Estate Centre; and Conrad Zurini, Re/Max Escarpment Realty.