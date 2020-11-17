Exit Realty Associates in Dieppe, N.B. has been named the No. 1 Highest Grossing Office (Single Location) by Exit Realty Corp. International. Broker/owner Parise Cormier, was recognized during the company’s 2020 awards presentation broadcast recently across the U.S. and Canada.

“Exit Realty Associates celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2020 and with unrelenting fortitude has now achieved recognition as the No. 1 highest grossing office in North America for Exit Realty,” says Joyce Paron, president of the Canadian Division of Exit Realty Corp. International. “The coveted position previously held for over a decade by Exit Realty Advantage in Fredericton has been the vision of Parise and André Malenfant, manager of Exit Realty Associates, for many years.”

Paron adds, “They have been vigilant with their intent to go to the top, attracting and developing some of the finest real estate professionals in their community. They are a service- and value-driven brokerage led with heart and humility. We appreciate their outstanding leadership and congratulate their entire brokerage on this incredible accomplishment.”