David Peerless, Tony Ioannou and Kevin Skipworth, the owners and Realtors of Dexter Realty in Vancouver, decided to give some of what they would normally spend for a holiday office party to local charities in their community. The brokerage donated more than $10,000.

Story continues below

“There is a greater need during this challenging time. While we always donate to numerous charities every year in our community, along with individual donations and fundraising our Realtors do on their own, our team felt now, more than ever, our neighbours need our support,” says Skipworth.

The charities that Dexter Realty supported this year were: Covenant House, “Ride2Survive” on behalf of the Canadian Cancer Society, Realtors Care Foundation, Happy Herd Animal Sanctuary, Because We Care Foundation, Make a Wish Foundation, Movember – Supporting Cancer Research, Wounded Warriors Support Fund and the Vancouver Food Bank.