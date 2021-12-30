Designing sales commission packages for long-term retention

A well-planned sales commission structure will attract top sales associates to your team and retain them. There’s a science to pinning down a figure that is a fair commission rate. While researching what your competitors are offering and setting up a business plan with budgets sets a good benchmark, it’s imperative that your salespeople do not feel undervalued. Jenny and Toni take every step into consideration with specific components in mind, from being transparent to getting creative with perk packages.

Clearly outlining compensation packages for sales associates so they understand expectations and earn their commission will move your sales team towards your goals. In this episode, we’ll help you build a framework to give the best talent a reason to accept a position on your sales team and stay with your company long-term.