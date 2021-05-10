The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has appointed Denis Joanis as president and CEO.

Joanis holds a bachelor’s degree in administration, a licentiate in law from the University of Ottawa as well as an MBA specializing in real estate from UQAM’s École des sciences de la gestion. He has acquired extensive experience as a manager and an in-depth knowledge of the real estate industry, the association says. During his career, Joanis has worked for the Chambre immobilière de l’Outaouais, the Quebec Federation of Real Estate Boards, Via Capitale and Re/Max Québec, among others.

“The QPAREB Board of Directors is extremely proud to have a manager of this calibre lead our organization,” says Marc Lacasse, president of the board. “His leadership abilities and deep understanding of the industry will be important assets to our association.”

In a news release, the QPAREB says Joanis “wishes to contribute to the development of the real estate broker profession. In particular, he wants to promote the advantages of quality real estate information as well as the benefits of professional support from a broker.”

QPAREB represents more than 13,000 real estate brokers and agencies.