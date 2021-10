Asif Khan is owner of Re/Max Prime Properties in Markham, Ont. His brokerage received the Rookie of the Year Award in 2017 and in 2020 Khan received the Broker/Owner of the Year Award for Canada. He a recipient of the Re/Max Lifetime Achievement Award and member of the Re/Max Hall of Fame. He is regularly featured on The Region 105.9FM and co-hosts a weekly Real Estate talk show called On The Market. An author, speaker, mentor and hockey coach, he is an active member of the community and a supporter of the SickKids Foundation.