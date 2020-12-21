Deborah Wright, a broker with Details Realty, has been elected president of the Ottawa Real Estate Board. OREB is the city’s largest trade association with more than 3,200 sales reps and brokers.

“I look forward to advocating for home affordability and sustainability of the Ottawa real estate market on behalf of our Realtor members and their clients, in what I expect will be another challenging year with the on-going pandemic,” says Wright. “Hopefully, we will see a continuation of the strong and resilient market that we are currently experiencing.”

Wright became a Realtor in 2006. In addition to actively selling real estate, she co-owns and manages a brokerage and has volunteered on various OREB committees since 2012.

Wright says she is excited that 2021 marks the board’s 100th anniversary. “It isn’t the ideal time to launch the commemorative events we were anticipating; nonetheless, it is a great reason to share some festivity and joy. We will definitely be celebrating – albeit in a COVID-friendly, physically distanced manner,” she says.

Joining Wright on the Board of Directors are past president Deborah Burgoyne, president-elect Penny Torontow, vice president Ken Dekker and directors Chris A. Brown, Danny Dawson, Paolo Farago, Curtis Fillier, Tony McDermott, Erin Peck, Jake Prescott, Anne Scharf and Ralph Shaw.