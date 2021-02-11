David Langlois, of Macdonald Realty Victoria, is the 2021 president of the Victoria Real Estate Board.

“I am honoured to be leading the Victoria Real Estate Board into our centennial year,” says Langlois. “Our Board of Directors, members and staff have shown themselves to be the best in business, year after year. As we enter our 100th year we look forward to not just celebrating our history but how to position ourselves for the next 100 years. As a board we will continue to focus on delivering high-level services to our members and advocating for our profession on a local, provincial and national level. We have built an organization that is admired throughout organized real estate and have established relationships both inside and outside of our industry that will help us continue to support our members to deliver the best possible service to their clients while advancing the interests of our profession.”

Joining Langlois around the table is president elect Karen Dinnie-Smyth, treasurer Patrick Novotny, past president Sandi-Jo Ayers and directors Sheila Aujla, Robert Cole, Laurie Lidstone, Jackie Ngai and Graden Sol.

The Victoria Real Estate Board represents 1,400 local Realtors.