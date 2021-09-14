David Greenspan, founder of #MindShare101 based in Toronto, is now offering one-on-one coaching that he says is a “direct, raw and real approach to coaching. It is to motivate you and give you the advice you may not want to hear but that you need to know.”

Story continues below

Greenspan, whose videos are frequently featured on REM, offers two coaching options, ONEtoONE and group coaching with MindShare Masters.

“ONEtoONE coaching is for agents to take their business to the next level. For the seasoned or new agent, this is about systems and processes to expand your business and increase productivity,” he says. “Our MindShare Masters community is for those who are not quite ready for what one-on-one coaching offers but who need to start making a change in their business. One of the many benefits include receiving daily business strategies you can implement immediately.”

Greenspan has been in the real estate industry for 15 years. He says he helps Realtors bridge the gap between their online and their offline marketing to achieve a higher ROI on every marketing dollar spent. He says he can guarantee you will achieve your goals when working with a coach.

To book a free exploratory coaching call, click here.