David Eng, a Realtor with Sutton Group – West Coast Realty in Vancouver, recently volunteered at an event where local businesses in 20 neighbourhoods across Metro Vancouver offered freebies and sweet deals for people biking to their businesses as part of Bike to Shop. The event ends today, August 20.

Registered participants enjoyed free bike tune-ups, snacks, discounts, bike information and giveaways, as they engaged with the local community and entered to win great prizes.

“Bike to Shop is organized by HUB, a non-profit, registered charity that promotes cycling opportunities, research and education,” says Eng. “This event is intended to support businesses that have struggled during the pandemic while also encouraging people to get on their bikes for fun and fitness. People can also walk if they prefer.”

From West Vancouver to Langley, there are numerous Knowledge HUBs where Bike to Shop participants can stop by for free bike tune-ups, snacks and giveaways, and enter to win prizes. To register for free visit https://bikehub.ca/biketoshop.

Many of the businesses along the routes are offering promotions such as complimentary coffee and treats, and discounts on food, beer and merchandise.

Eng typically volunteers 14 times per year, but this event was his first opportunity since the pandemic began 18 months ago. He was stationed at the Knowledge HUB at the Landyachtz Bike Shop on Union Street in Vancouver.

“I was so glad to be out there again meeting people. I handed out information and sponsor giveaways. People could also enjoy free, simple bike maintenance. I had my bike tuned up, but that didn’t make my ride home any easier,” he says with a laugh.

This is Eng’s third time volunteering with HUB. In 2018 and 2019, as a lead cyclist for Bike the Night, he safely guided riders from Sunset Beach across the Burrard Bridge.

Now that restrictions are easing, he has received invitations to four events this autumn: the Vancouver Triathlon, Car Free Day, the Turkey Trot and the Great Trek Run. Watch for this avid cyclist and volunteer on the roads.