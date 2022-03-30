Daniel John has begun his one-year term as chair of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver’s Board of Directors.

“I look forward to helping lead our association into what we hope is the post-COVID era,” says John. “Today’s market is marked by rising prices and limited supply, which makes it harder on the public. I look forward to working with our members, our staff, our industry and government to make REBGV part of the solution to help increase housing supply and develop evidenced-based rules that support people on both sides of the real estate transaction.”

John has been a Realtor since 2005. He was first elected to REBGV’s Board of Directors in 2018. He is the program head of the Professional Real Estate diploma program at the British Columbia Institute of Technology and a real estate instructor at Langara College. He also holds his professional R.I. Designation from the Real Estate Institute of B.C. and carries the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

The 2022/2023 REBGV Board of Directors is as follows:

Daniel John, chair – Sutton Group – Seafair Realty

Jennifer Quart, chair elect – Re/Max Westcoast

Diana Dickey, vice chair – Sutton Group – Seafair Realty

Taylor Biggar, past chair – Oakwyn Realty

Steve Jamieson – Stilhavn Real Estate Services

Matthew Lee – Macdonald Realty

Leslie McDonnell – Re/Max Select Properties

Randy Ryalls – Royal LePage Sterling Realty

Arnold Shuchat – Sutton Group – West Coast Realty

Jason Wood – Stonehaus Realty

Sam Wyatt – Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The appointed directors are Bob Ingratta, Fiona Macdonald and Kathy McGarrigle.

Areas covered by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver include: Burnaby, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, South Delta, Squamish, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver, West Vancouver, and Whistler.

Founded in 1919, REBGV is the professional association of the more than 14,000 Realtors and real estate brokers across Metro Vancouver.