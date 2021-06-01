Years ago (back when cassette tapes were high-end audio recording options) I put together one or two collections of songs I considered “motivational music”. Tracks like The Theme From Rocky (Gonna Fly Now), and Climb Every Mountain, from The Sound Of Music.

I never thought back then how I might have used one of them as a theme song for my career. That might have made me really stand out when meeting clients at a showing, blasting Eye Of The Tiger at full blast from speakers lashed onto the roof of my Chevy Chevette! Yeehaw!!

However, early on in my career a better choice may have been Help, or I Will Survive, during those lean times waiting for my first commission cheque. Or during those lean times after my first commission cheque was gobbled up entirely by industry and office fees.

While I can’t recall every song I deemed “motivational”, here’s a selection that might fit your own career:

Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) – Kelly Clarkson. Given the ups and downs of the real estate industry, an appropriate song to play every morning while getting ready to go battle it out in the trenches, or over a stiff drink at night after yet another deal you’ve spent six months working on collapses just before final subject removals.

Fight Song – Rachel Platten. There’s an ear worm that pumps up the endorphins, dolphins or whatever it is that needs to be pumped at any given time when you’re feeling like you need inspiration to move forward. But you shouldn’t take the title literally when clients can’t make up their minds on signing off on an offer.

Livin’ On A Prayer – Bon Jovi. Inspirational? Sure, but also an underlying theme related to my earlier comment – I’d rather be livin’ on hardy cashola.

I’m Still Standing – Elton John. Motivational? I guess so. But see above.

Tubthumping – Chumbawamba. “I get knocked down, but I get back up again”? I seem to be down a rabbit hole with these suggestions. I better dig a little deeper in the music library!

Girl On Fire – Alicia Keys. Now we’re talking! You’re tough, you’re unstoppable and no one will prevent you from moving heaven and earth for your clients! Crank that ditty up while you’re writing up an offer of purchase and sale!

Fighter – Christina Aguilera. This track tells your clients you will not be swayed by anything in your quest for customer service excellence. And if you’re not too bad at karaoke, you could warble a few verses a cappella before you leave to present their offer!

I Won’t Back Down – Tom Petty. Here’s a very inspirational song that indeed assures you will be in the mood to overcome anything once you’re in the office. Aside from maybe finding the office coffee-pot empty again when you have your cup in your hand.

Don’t Worry, Be Happy – Bobby McFerrin. Given that literally anything can happen at any given moment in the real estate business, this just might be the most motivational song of all, accompanied by a deep breath and a relaxed counting to 10 before you try another approach.