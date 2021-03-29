North Vancouver Realtor Dan Morrison, a managing broker for Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, was elected 2021-2022 chair of the British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) at its annual meeting recently.

Story continues below

“Realtors showed tremendous leadership over the past year, as they adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritized the health and safety of their clients and the public, and navigated historic levels of activity in the market,” says Morrison. “I look forward to serving the profession as BCREA chair and guiding BCREA’s strategic direction as we continue supporting boards and Realtors in meeting the challenges of an ever-changing sector.”

Morrison has been a full-time Realtor since 1991 and has held several leadership roles at Re/Max, Royal LePage and Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. He has also served as president, past president and director of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver and was the first-ever recipient of the Realtors Care award for North and West Vancouver for his contributions to the community.

Joining Morrison as officers of the association are chair-elect Janice Stromar of Royal LePage Nanaimo Realty; past chair Anthony Bastiaanssen of Re/Max Kelowna; and BCREA CEO Darlene Hyde.

BCREA has two new directors – Realtor Ashley Smith of Vancouver and new public director Liza Aboud. Returning Realtor directors include Tim Ayres, Sooke; Darren Close, Kimberley; and Gianpiero Furfaro, Sun Peaks. Public directors Catherine Aczel Boivie and Kam Raman are also returning.