Drawing from over three decades of experience in the Sudbury, Ont. real estate market, Dan Gray has assembled a team of agents to introduce eXp Realty to Northern Ontario. Joining him are sales reps Danielle Aubrey, Melissa Fuller, David Mallette and Quentin Seeley.

A second-generation real estate professional, Gray has built his brand from his first year as a Realtor when he didn’t sell a home priced at more than $100,000, to his previous role as a broker-of-record/owner of a prominent real estate brokerage.

“When I sold the agency a few years ago, other agents kept calling to ask for help,” says Gray. “I enjoy mentoring agents, helping them learn effective ways to create the best deals for their clients. One of the things I’m really excited about with eXp Realty is the massive amount of training and marketing materials available. These resources will help me help more people, and because they don’t have the massive overhead of a brick-and-mortar operation, their pathway to success is a bit smoother than when I was first getting started. Combined with the revenue sharing and access to stocks, smart performers will do very well for themselves.”

Gray is a five-time past president of the Sudbury Real Estate Board and past committee member of the Ontario Real Estate Association and CREA. He is also past chair of the Health Sciences North Foundation.