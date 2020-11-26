Dan Gitzel recently opened Century 21 Evolve in Edmonton. He’s been in real estate for 30 years, and previously owned franchises with Sutton Group and Realty Executives.

“I looked at all the options and all the brands. There is no one offering what Century 21 has for agents, from information to training and a wide variety of tools,” Gitzel says.

While he is starting small, Gitzel says he hopes to develop a “strong recruiting presence” in the city and grow his office to 40 to 50 people by the end of 2021. He is currently renovating an office at 14315-118th St. in Edmonton.

“With his passion for real estate and extensive experience in the industry, we look forward to helping him grow his new franchise in Edmonton,” says Brian Rushton, EVP, Century 21 Canada.