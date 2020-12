Damon Winney has begun his term as 2021 president of Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, representing more than 1,160 members.

As president, Winney says he aims to enhance the image and value of Realtors through professionalism, collaboration and education.

Winney is the broker of record at Jump Realty. He has a passion for technology, trends and learning, says a statement from the association.

WECAR was founded in 1918 and is the second oldest real estate association in Canada.