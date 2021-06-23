The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) has announced a new partnership with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. The Alliance was founded in June 2020 and currently has more than 1,200 members across Canada and the U.S.

“We here at CREA are pleased to kick off Pride Month by announcing our partnership with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance,” says Cliff Stevenson, chair of CREA, in a news release. “We are excited to come together as champions of LGBTQ2+ homeownership and provide learning, networking and referral opportunities to our Realtor members across Canada.”

CREA says partnership aligns with the association’s commitment to fostering a diverse, equitable, inclusive and anti-racist environment for its employees, volunteers and members. “The collaboration will allow the partners to raise awareness of the challenges LGBTQ2+ home buyers face in their homeownership journey and promote an understanding of the cultural nuances involved in working with the diverse LGBTQ2+ community,” says the release.

The Alliance advocates on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community on a variety of home-related topics. A U.S.-based non-profit, it also provides its membership with a variety of learning and business opportunities. It began accepting members in October 2020 and has more than 50 chapters across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

John Thorpe, president of the Alliance, says, “We look forward to collaborating with CREA and their members, raising awareness of LGBTQ+ housing issues and fighting to eliminate discrimination as a barrier to homeownership across North America.”