Doctors and nurses at five Lower Mainland hospitals recently received a delicious surprise: Corwin Kwan of Sutton – Centre Realty in Vancouver personally delivered more than 50 extra-large pizzas. After a year and a half of the pandemic, Kwan wanted to show his appreciation for the ongoing efforts of overworked healthcare professionals.

Samantha from St. Paul’s Hospital made this post on Facebook: “Big shout out to Corwin Kwan and Yvonne Kwan for dropping off 12 pizzas to the critical care staff at St. Paul’s last night! Day shift and night shift definitely enjoyed the lovely meal! (heart emojis).”

Kwan says, “They are helping people fighting for their lives who are suffering from COVID-19. I can’t imagine what they have to go through daily by risking their own lives and sacrificing their family time with their partners, parents and children. By giving back to the community with this little treat, it might bring some hope and joy.”

The Kwans delivered pizzas to Vancouver General Hospital, Richmond General Hospital, St Paul’s Hospital, Royal Columbia Hospital and Lions Gate Hospital.

Corwin has volunteered with St. John Ambulance for 28 years, providing first aid care at community events. He also helped to establish a temporary a field hospital at the Vancouver Convention Centre and was trained to assist the medical staff.