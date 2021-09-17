Coldwell Banker The Property Shoppe and Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty have joined forces.

The integration includes a rebranding of Coldwell Banker The Property Shoppe offices in Port Elgin, Paisley and Kincardine, Ont., which will now operate as Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty.

The company says the move is part of an “overall development strategy that will unite the management, operations and administrative support under one system, resulting in improved efficiencies and greater synergies” for their combined sales force of more than 80 sales representatives in five office locations.

Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty will be led by a management team consisting of president and chief vision officer Peter Benninger, broker of record Peter Kritz and CEO Kerry Hadad.

Brad Angel, former owner of Coldwell Banker The Property Shoppe, will remain with the operation in a sales capacity and will help ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Headquartered in their own multi-storey office building on Riverbend Drive in Kitchener, the brokerage has residential, new homes and land and commercial divisions and has been a cornerstone company in the Coldwell Banker Canada network for almost 30 years.

“This integration will achieve combined efficiencies in our operation and grow our collective presence in key southern Ontario markets,” says Benninger. “My management team and I know the markets served by Coldwell Banker The Property Shoppe. We have lived there, own property there, coached sports teams and have been active in the communities. We have strong roots in these markets, so this expansion feels like coming home.”

Angel says, “This transition was the right decision for our sales representatives and their future. The integrated operation offers exciting new synergies and opportunities. Moving forward, our people are even better positioned for success as we continue to provide full-service solutions for local home buyers and sellers under our new name. We look forward to working closely with our new teammates as we continue to offer the systems and resources of the Coldwell Banker brand.”

“This integration of two established operations will be a positive development for the brokerages, their sales representatives and the brand,” says Andy Puthon, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates of Canada. “With a new depth of management support to benefit all, and a unified presence in the highly competitive southern Ontario market, the newly expanded Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty represents a compelling destination for agents seeking a high level of support as they look to leave their mark in their respective markets.”