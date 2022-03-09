Coldwell Banker Ronan Realty in New Tecumseth, Ont. is partnering with SHIFT (Support and Hope For Individuals and Families Today), a local homeless shelter that needs a new and larger space to be able to provide better service within the community.

“We take guiding people home very seriously, and we are passionate about cultivating communities,” says Sarah Lunn, broker of record at the Coldwell Banker Ronan Realty.

Participating agents at the brokerage will make contributions directly off of their commissions.

SHIFT provides safe, respectful and welcoming overnight accommodations, meals and support to those experiencing, or at-risk of experiencing homelessness and/or food insecurity in South Simcoe.

The need for SHIFT’s services has grown during the last five years. To date, it has been the benefactor of Anchor Point Church. Now the church needs to reclaim the space for its own and SHIFT must find a new home. It is calling on the support of the community with a goal to raise $500,000.