In Lindsay, Ont., the recently re-branded radio station Bounce 91.9 (formerly Bob FM) has been running a promotion in conjunction with the Kawartha Lakes Food Source. Called Donate a Dish, the project helps struggling restaurants in the area and people who need meals.

For every $600 that is donated to the charity there are 40 fresh meals created to be given to those in need. These are put together by local restaurants that have been hit hard by the pandemic. It’s a win-win situation.

Agents and staff at the Lindsay Coldwell Banker RMR office took some of their client appreciation fund money and donated $600 to the cause. The brokerage has challenged other real estate companies in the Kawarthas to do the same.