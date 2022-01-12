The holiday spirit was in full force for Coldwell Banker RMR Realtors. The Cobourg office donated to Breast Cancer Research Canada. The Lindsay and Bobcaygeon offices donated to four local charities: The Kinsmen Toy Drive, A Place Called Home, Kawartha Lakes Food Source and the Bobcaygeon Food Bank. The brokerage’s Port Perry office split its donations between Big Brother/Big Sisters and the Scugog Animal Shelter.

Story continues below

The five offices came up with just over $4,000 in total donations, along with a large number of toys from the Whitby office for families in need.