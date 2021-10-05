Broker of record Brin Werrett is opening Coldwell Banker Local Realty in a downtown heritage building at 1377 Hamilton Street in Regina.

Werrett has been working in the Regina market for more than 13 years. His leadership style draws upon his experience from the sports world, where as president of the Regina Thunder Football Club, he helped lead the team to its first national championship.

“I love working in a team environment,” says Werrett. “Yes, my goal is to be a leader, but to do that by enabling others to be the very best that they can be. My team approach is defined by three pillars – collaboration, community and leveraging each other’s ideas and talents.”

That focus on community was the reason behind the name he chose for the new company. “The name Coldwell Banker Local Realty reflects how we plan to play an active role in the community that supports us,” he says. “Our collaborative environment will ensure the best client experience, regardless of which agent you choose. By supporting each other, the consumer gets a whole team, not just one person. And our agents can achieve a better life balance in a fun, supportive place to work.”

Werrett says he chose to affiliate with the Coldwell Banker brand “because I was impressed with their fresh new look and shared their full-service philosophy. We have something new to offer here in Regina that both consumers and sales professionals have been looking for.”

The new company will be starting operations with an experienced team of real estate professionals and administrative staff in place, and further growth will be a priority in the months ahead, says the company in a news release. An industry open house will be held at a later date.