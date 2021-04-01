Drew Johnson of Coldwell Banker Power Realty in London, Ont. has been named the top Ultimate Service provider in Canada by Coldwell Banker Canada. The award is based on the responses to independently tabulated customer surveys. The company says its agents attained a 98-per-cent customer satisfaction rating from more than 90,000 Canadian home buyers and sellers.

“Ultimate Service is a uniquely Canadian program, founded on the principal of listening to the customer and putting their needs first,” says Andy Puthon, president of Coldwell Banker Canada.

The top Ultimate Service team in Canada (teams with one to three members) was the Krasowski & Miller Team, Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre, Innisfil, Ont. Team members are Sheila Krasowski and Stephanie Miller.

The top team in Canada (teams with four plus team members) was Nyrose & Associates, Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty, Kelowna, B.C. Team members are Darcy Nyrose, Rob Chapman, Christine Gaspari, Justin Gaspari, Danny Kupkowski, Karen Mustard, Darren Nyrose and Jennifer Williamson.