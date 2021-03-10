The Coldwell Banker Canada network recently announced its top Canadian award winners based on their 2020 performances. Top Canadian companies, sales representatives and teams were revealed in a live virtual awards event attended by hundreds of Coldwell Banker professionals across Canada.

Story continues below

“Sales professionals faced unprecedented challenges during the past year,” says Andy Puthon, president of Coldwell Banker Canada. “They adapted to rapidly changing conditions, while remaining vigilant to the health and safety of home buyers and sellers. Throughout these challenging times, they continued to earn the trust of consumers as they navigated one of the most active markets in recent history. We are incredibly proud of all our award winners across Canada for the dedication and resiliency they demonstrated as they served their communities throughout 2020.”

The Top Rookie of the Year, Emma Lafreniere of Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate in Steinbach, Man. earned top rookie honours in both unit sales and volume. She was also named Top Rookie in North America in both categories. “This is the first time a Canadian rookie has ever achieved this distinction,” said Puthon during his presentation at the event. “Emma has a great future ahead of her and her achievement is truly an inspiration to our entire global network.”

Coldwell Banker Canada’s highest individual honour, The Ambassador Award, was presented to Ralph Roberto of Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate, based in Whitby, Ont. and Rob Longo of Coldwell Banker Southwest Realty in Sarnia, Ont. “These outstanding brokerage leaders were inspirations to their company and our network during one of the most challenging years ever faced by our industry,” said Puthon. “Their efforts leading their companies and giving back to their local communities are very deserving of this special recognition. They make us all very proud.”

Here is the complete list of award winners:

TOP COMPANY HONOURS

No. 1 Affiliate Company for Sales Volume in Canada Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty, Kelowna, B.C. No. 1 Affiliate Company for Unit Sales in Canada Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate, Winnipeg

INTERNATIONAL CHAIRMAN’S CIRCLE

Chairman’s Circle company Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty, Kelowna, B.C. Chairman’s Circle company Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty, Ottawa

PRESIDENT’S AWARD OF HONOR COMPANIES

President’s Award of Honor Coldwell Banker Thompson Real Estate, Huntsville, Ont. President’s Award of Honor Coldwell Banker Neumann Real Estate, Guelph, Ont. President’s Award of Honor Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate, Winnipeg President’s Award of Honor Coldwell Banker Oceanside Real Estate, Victoria President’s Award of Honor Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre, Vaughan, Ont. President’s Award of Honor Coldwell Banker Sarazen Realty, Ottawa President’s Award of Honor Coldwell Banker Signature, Saskatoon President’s Award of Honor Coldwell Banker Ronan Realty, Tottenham, Ont. President’s Award of Honor Coldwell Banker Community Professionals, Hamilton President’s Award of Honor Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate, Whitby, Ont. President’s Award of Honor Coldwell Banker Fort McMurray, Fort McMurray, Alta.

CANADIAN AMBASSADOR AWARD

Honouring the individual(s) who best exemplifies Coldwell Banker brand values in Canada. Ralph Roberto, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate, Whitby, Ont. Rob Longo, Coldwell Banker Southwest Realty, Sarnia, Ont.

INDIVIDUAL SALES REPRESENTATIVE HONOURS

Total Sales Volume Hudson Smith, Coldwell Banker Neumann Real Estate, Guelph, Ont. Total Units Paul Heibert, Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate, Winnipeg

AGENT TEAM HONOURS (1-3 PERSONS)

Total Sales Volume The Muskoka Property Team, Coldwell Banker Thompson Real Estate, Huntsville, Ont. Total Units DiLoreto Team, Coldwell Banker Neumann Real Estate, Guelph, Ont.

AGENT TEAM HONOURS (4+ PERSONS)

Total Sales Volume and Unit Sales in Canada Kayley Spalding, Coldwell Banker Thompson Real Estate, Huntsville, Ont.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARDS