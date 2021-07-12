Peter Benninger
Peter Benninger

The No. 1 Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliate in Canada in 2020 was Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty in Kitchener, Ont. Coldwell Banker recently announced that there were three Circle of Distinction Silver winners in Canada last year.

Story continues below
Lester Tobin
Lester Tobin

They are Peter Benninger and Lester Tobin at Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty and Graham Healer at Coldwell Banker R. M. R. Real Estate, in Durham Region, Ont.

Graham Healer
Graham Healer

The award is based on gross commission income by the individual Realtors. This is the first time an R.M.R. Commercial Realtor has received a Circle of Distinction award.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here