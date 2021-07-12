The No. 1 Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliate in Canada in 2020 was Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty in Kitchener, Ont. Coldwell Banker recently announced that there were three Circle of Distinction Silver winners in Canada last year.

They are Peter Benninger and Lester Tobin at Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty and Graham Healer at Coldwell Banker R. M. R. Real Estate, in Durham Region, Ont.

The award is based on gross commission income by the individual Realtors. This is the first time an R.M.R. Commercial Realtor has received a Circle of Distinction award.