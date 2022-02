A call-to-action is needed during the closing portion of your presentation. It is one thing to deliver an outstanding pitch or presentation, and it is yet another to finalize your words the right way. Follow these three suggestions and get that deal!

Story continues below

Check out my upcoming webinar: Top 5 Tips For Effective Cold Calling, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Register at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/top-5-tip