Cliff Stevenson was installed as chair of the Canadian Real Estate Association during its 2021 Annual General Meeting. Stevenson has been a Realtor for 15 years and served as the 2016 Calgary Real Estate Board president.

He is joined on CREA’s executive by chair elect Jill Oudil, a former president of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver; vice chair Larry Cerqua; immediate past chair Costa Poulopoulos; and CREA CEO Michael Bourque.

Kimberly French, regional director for Atlantic; Georges Gaucher, regional director for Quebec; and Michael Barrett, regional director for Manitoba were acclaimed in their positions. They join Steven Bobiash, regional director for Saskatchewan and Kari McBride, regional director for Atlantic on the board.

Elections were held for regional directors for British Columbia/Yukon and Alberta/Northwest Territories, with Darcy McLeod and James Mabey earning seats on the Board of Directors.

Three director-at-large positions were elected. Jill Oudil, Valérie Paquin and Tim Syrianos will join Ron Abraham, Phil Moore and Dianne Usher, who return to complete the final year of their mandates.

Also appointed to the CREA Board of Directors is Stefan Swanepoel as adviser to the board. He is chairman and CEO of the T3 Sixty family of companies, based in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. “Swanepoel’s years of experience in the industry will be invaluable helping CREA journey through the changes to a post-COVID world ahead,” says CREA in a news release.