JLL has hired Claudia Verno as national director of research. Verno will focus on developing strategies that “leverage data, thought leadership and technologies that will help inform JLL’s clients of real estate strategies and drive value to their businesses,” the company says in a news release.

“With Claudia’s leadership and expertise, we are excited to strategically grow our research platform nationally,” says Alan MacKenzie, CEO, JLL Canada. “As an expert in economics and sustainability, Claudia will help connect our research with JLL’s ambition of shaping the future of real estate for a better world.”

Verno has been working as a professional economist for more than 17 years. She has a wide variety of experience including policy analysis, country risk assessment, macroeconomic forecasting, trade, government and finance. Prior to joining JLL, Verno led the natural catastrophe and climate change team at a trade association representing home, auto and business insurance companies in Canada. She managed an economics team and monitored all G7 economies and some of the largest emerging markets.

“I look forward to partnering with Canada’s exceptional research team and enhance and leverage our detailed knowledge of our local economies and real estate markets, says Verno. “My expertise and values are aligned with JLL’s purpose and I’m eager to demonstrate how our research can truly impact our clients’ businesses.”