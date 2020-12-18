The Clairwood Real Estate Corporation of Collingwood, Ont. is the latest addition to the Aventure Realty Network.

Story continues below

Broker/owner Maureen Gowans and her team of sales professionals service the recreational and residential markets in Collingwood, Blue Mountain and South Georgian Bay.

“With a long history of successful practice, Maureen has led Clairwood Real Estate to a strong market position and aims for the continued growth of a prominent independent brand through high performance and customer focus,” says Aventure president Bernie Vogt.