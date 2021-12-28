During the past 12 months, CIR Realtors in Alberta and Kelowna, B.C. have donated more than $250,000 to local charities, primarily given to their two partner charities, the Ronald MacDonald House of Alberta and the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society. The donations came from CIR Realtors, who give a portion of their commissions from real estate sales to these charities.

Story continues below

Kirsten Smith, CIR Realty’s marketing manager, says the company’s 1forALL program was launched in 2017 in response to Realtor’s requests for an easier way to give back and engage with their community.

“We chose RMH and AARCS because in many ways, both organizations have a huge focus on home. The RMH creates a home for families who have to travel to be with their sick children receiving care at hospitals and AARCS’s mission is rescuing and caring for animals until they find them a new permanent home,” says Smith.

“The economic uncertainty due to COVID-19 not only had a terrible impact on many businesses, but on the non-profit and charitable sector as well. Knowing this, we wanted to do our absolute best to raise as much money as we could this year to make sure these incredible organizations could keep doing their very important work,” she says.

In four-and-a-half years, the CIR program has raised more than $780,000.

“The culture of community and giving back at CIR is like no other we’ve seen,” says Deanna Thompson, CEO of AARCS. “They have partnered with us on our lifesaving journey to ensure that our four-legged family members get the love and care they deserve. We are grateful beyond words for their support.”

Sara Heibin of RMH says the funds donated will continue to support the hundreds of families who must travel for vital medical treatments and need accommodation, meals and additional services to be able to focus on their child’s treatment.

“The donations are especially meaningful as we know these donations come directly from the individual agents,” Heibin says.

CIR Realty has more than 730 Realtors spanning 18 offices across Central and Southern Alberta, including their first office in British Columbia, located in Kelowna.