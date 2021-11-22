Re/Max, LLC has named Christopher Alexander as president of Re/Max Canada.

The Denver-based company recently completed the acquisition of the North American regions of Re/Max Integra, which added the Ontario and Atlantic provinces (approximately 12,000 agents) to its previously owned Western Canada roster (approximately 7,000 agents). Re/Max Quebec, founded in 1982 by its president, Pierre Titley, remains independently owned.

In his new role, Alexander will lead the brand throughout Canada, working directly with EVP Elton Ash, and the leaders of the independent Quebec region, the company says. In a news release, Re/Max, LLC says, “Christopher and Elton have proven to be results-driven leaders in their respective regions and together, they will continue to bring forward the best practices, strategies and insights to build Re/Max’s new cohesive brand strategy across the company owned regions in Canada.”

Re/Max, LLC president Nick Bailey says, “I have every confidence in (Alexander’s) ability to continue to energize our network and regional teams as we create one unified brand across all of our Canadian regions. Under Christopher’s leadership we aim to drive scale and streamline operations across many functions, creating a stronger national brand offering for consumers, agents and franchisees alike.”

The company says its agent count across Canada grew by about 10 per cent year-over-year as of the end of the third quarter of 2021.

“As we continue to forge forward as a global brand, it is important that we have strong leadership at the national level to ensure we are able to react and adapt to regional differences,” says Bailey. “Christopher’s extensive knowledge of the Canadian real estate industry and proven track record of agent and franchise growth will make him an integral addition to the Re/Max leadership team.”

Alexander began his career as a Re/Max sales associate at an independently owned and operated brokerage in 2010 before joining sub-franchisor Re/Max Integra as a franchise sales consultant in 2014. He then served as chief strategy officer and EVP of Re/Max Integra and was responsible for the day-to-day operations as well as developing and overseeing business strategies. He joined Re/Max, LLC as the senior vice president of Canada in July.