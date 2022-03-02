Chris Pennycook, sales representative from Royal LePage Dynamic Real Estate in Winnipeg, has been named the 2021 Royal LePage Shelter Foundation Philanthropist of the Year. Each year, the foundation’s Shelter Award committee selects one individual from across the country as the winner of this award for outstanding contributions to the foundation and their local women’s shelter.

Story continues below

“A generous commission donor for years, in 2021 Pennycook amazed the foundation in his fundraising for the Purcell Mountains Challenge for Shelter, raising over $124,000 in just a few short months,” says the foundation in a news release. “This total is by far a Royal LePage Shelter Foundation record for funds raised by an individual event participant. Pennycook set this ambitious goal when he signed up for the trek and worked diligently and consistently for months leading up to the event to meet the impressive target. His efforts were truly an inspiration to his fellow trekkers, Shelter Foundation supporters and community.”

The foundation is the largest public foundation in Canada dedicated to supporting local emergency women’s shelters and national programs that help break the cycle of domestic violence. Royal LePage Canada covers the administrative costs of the foundation, so 100 per cent of donations go towards the cause.