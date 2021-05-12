Chris Guérette is the new CEO of the Saskatchewan Realtors Association, effective June 1.

Guérette is currently the CEO of the Saskatoon & Region Home Builders’ Association. In this role, her team won two consecutive national leadership awards. She is also a director on the Boards of Saskatchewan Government Insurance, Jubilee Residences and CN’s Saskatchewan Community Board.

“Over the years, I have come to know Chris as a highly engaged member in the local and provincial business community,” says SRA chairperson Sheri Willick. “She is extremely connected in the industry and a huge advocate for the real estate industry. I look forward to working with her and seeing the amazing places that she can take our association, members and the industry in the future.”

In a news release, the association says Guérette “will provide leadership and strategic guidance to provide expert-led service that is committed to creating a member-centric organization that provides technologically advanced tools, comprehensive education, ethical regulation and forward-thinking advocacy. To accomplish this, the SRA must be on the leading edge of real estate. We want to innovate and lead the change our industry needs.”

Guérette has more than 20 years of leadership experience. Previously, she was chief operating officer for the Association of Saskatchewan Realtors. She was appointed to governance, ethics and marketing committees with both the CREA and the Ontario Real Estate Association.