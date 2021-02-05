Kelly Johnston’s decision to upgrade his busy Fraser Valley, B.C. real estate practice to the eXp Realty platform was a family affair: his wife, Nicole Johnston, and mother-in-law, Donna Peet, are also active Realtors in the Chilliwack community.

“After 23 years in the real estate industry, running large teams, being an owner/broker in and out of partnerships and co-owner of my previous brokerage, I already had a clear understanding of the challenges most brokerages face and how difficult it is to grow a team in a normal model,” says Kelly Johnston. “After digging into the eXp setup and getting clarity on how it works, I knew this was the right decision for me and my family, as well as our clients.”

He says he likes the free training and revenue-sharing model of the cloud-based brokerage.

“The collaboration and training opportunities are highly accessible, giving Realtors the ability to grow and learn as much as they want,” says Nicole Johnson. “eXp training has a lower barrier to entry: it’s available all day, every day, through the online model. We can learn what we need around our own schedule, without travelling to expensive seminars where they’re more focused on selling you upgrades than teaching you how to be a better real estate agent.”