Clarke Sexsmith, a sales representative with HomeLife Advantage Realty in Chilliwack, B.C. had to squint at the screen and scan his ticket twice before believing he won $500,000 after winning the top Lotto Max Extra prize recently.

Story continues below

The B.C. Lottery Corp. says Sexsmith matched four of four numbers but didn’t have his reading glasses on him the first time that he checked his ticket at the Petro-Canada on Young Road in Chilliwack, the same location where he purchased it. He decided to visit Elements Casino Chilliwack to check it a second time, after grabbing his lenses.

“My wife called me while I was waiting in line,” he says. “She asked me what I was doing. When I told her that I thought I won on my lottery ticket she did not believe me.”

Sexsmith, who says he enjoys fishing in his free time, says he feels “happy” about his eye-popping win, reports a BCLC news release. He says he will keep his celebrations low key and plans to invest most of his prize.

“If I ever won big, I (said) I wanted to invest it. My dream was to build a town.”