“No one left behind” is the message of a new partnership between the United Way of Chatham-Kent (UWOCK) and Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors. The partnership was launched at the association’s Annual General Meeting with the presentation of a cheque from the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation.

Homelessness is a pressing issue in the Chatham-Kent region. As the area is affected by successive waves of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated economic impacts, people and families are finding themselves in precarious situations. UWOCK, through collaborative relationships with organizations throughout the area, is working to address the need.

Laura Tourangeau, president of Chatham Kent Association of Realtors, says, “This is where we work. This is where we live. This is our community. We need to give back when there is a need.

“Safe places to live are the bedrock upon which our communities are built. They contribute to a strong civic life; economic, business and employment stability; and family security and well-being. For some families, however, the dream of home ownership remains elusive. It is for this reason that we must also commit ourselves to providing housing options other than home ownership and find solutions that ensure everyone has access to respectful and accessible supports.”

“For us at the United Way of Chatham-Kent, building community-based solutions means listening deeply to our neighbours and finding out what’s important to them,” says Patricia Peters, acting CEO. “It also means that we partner with like-minded organizations such as the Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors to connect people with the resources they need to build a community where no one is left behind.”

The Ontario Realtors Care Foundation has supported organizations throughout Ontario since 1967. In 1999, the focus shifted to primarily supporting shelter-based initiatives.