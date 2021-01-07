Realtors from the Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors came together in support of Realtors Care Week in November to focus on the issue of homelessness and explore what Realtors can do to help ensure all Canadians have a safe and affordable place to call home.

Story continues below

First they were educated by Karyn O’Neil from United Way about the state of homelessness in Chatham-Kent, and how their efforts could be best utilized. They then banned together as part of the Winter Warmth Initiative to purchase and pack more than 200 hygiene bags to be distributed to many organizations supporting the homeless.

“We are here as Realtors in our community, doing our small part to reach out and help people in need,” says Carrie Patrick, chair of the Public Relations Committee for CKAR.

The bags are available to anyone who has a need via Reach Out Chatham Kent (ROCK) Missions.

“Chatham-Kent has an amazing ability to step up and help all organizations in need, which is vital to our community during this time of crisis,” says Renee Geniole, spokesperson for ROCK Missions.