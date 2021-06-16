After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Century 21 Colonial Realty in Charlottetown, P.E.I. held its 11th Annual Spring Shred-A-Thon recently. The event, which took place in a new drive-thru format for public health measures, raised $2,121 for Make A Wish PEI Chapter.

Agents and staff of the brokerage host the event, which allows the public to purge their personal documents by having them securely shredded for free by Green Isle Environmental. During the event donations were accepted for Make A Wish – PEI Chapter. This year donations during the two-hour event were three times the usual amount collected, setting a new record for the event.

Joel Ives, broker/owner of Century 21 Colonial Realty, presented a cheque to Make A Wish on June 4 with members of both organizations present.