Charisma Realties, based in Laval, Que. has acquired L’Expert Immobilier PM, a Quebec-owned and operated agency with almost 400 brokers across the province. The combined companies now form the largest privately owned real estate brokerage team in Quebec, with nearly 600 brokers.

“Since its founding in 1993, I have always had great ambitions for L’Expert Immobilier,” says Pierre Breton, president and founder of L’Expert Immobilier. “I wanted to take our model further and allow our brokers to evolve in an agile structure that offers, among other advantages, all services under the same roof. With these criteria in mind, I evaluated the options and Charisma Realties was the perfect choice to ensure not only the continuity of L’Expert Immobilier, but also its growth.

“Charisma is an agency with a cutting-edge business model that takes real estate to the next level. I am proud to entrust my brokers to the expert hands of the Charisma team. I am confident that the agency I created 28 years ago will continue to grow and succeed,” says Breton.

“The landscape of real estate agencies has changed a lot in recent years. In the era of takeovers by large corporations, the Charisma family is proud to welcome the 400 brokers of L’Expert Immobilier,” says Marie-Claude Bonneau, director of communications for Charisma. “L’Expert Immobilier will continue its activities throughout Quebec as it did 28 years ago, and will now be able to take advantage of Charisma’s full-service model. Our structure offers shared resources, 24/7 broker access to corporate offices, a team of notaries, continuing education with Charisma Academy and all financial services related to real estate brokerage with Charisma Finance.”

Founded in 2010 by Andreas Patogiannis and Michael Mastronikolas, the Charisma agency “was born from the desire to offer real estate brokers all the advantages of the big banners, without the heavy cost structure for which they are known,” the company says in a news release. “By distributing the dollars more equitably between parties, Charisma allows its brokers to better invest in the development of their clients’ properties. This model has proven to be successful and is widely used in other parts of Canada, including the major markets of Toronto and Vancouver.”

Charisma has more than 200 brokers, mainly in the greater Montreal area.