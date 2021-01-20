Chantal Godard, a salesperson with Exit Lifestyle Realty, will serve as 2021 president of the Barrie & District Association of Realtors, succeeding Robin Jones.

Godard has been a member of BDAR since 2015 and has served on the Board of Directors since 2019.

She is also the host of BDAR’s new podcast, More Than Real Estate, where she interviews influential members and industry partners, which the board says highlights the fact that “there’s more to Realtor life than being a Realtor.”

“I am honoured to be taking on the role of president of BDAR,” says Godard. “2021 will be a year of innovation, providing our members with even more value, under the care and support of a modern and resourceful board.”

Joining Godard as officers are Luc Bouillon of Re/Max Hallmark Chay Realty as president-elect, Robin Jones of Re/Max Hallmark Chay Realty as past president and Julia Price-Greig as CEO.

New to the directors this year are Jillian Lynch of Century 21 B.J. Roth Realty and Mike Taylor of Chestnut Park Real Estate.

Returning as directors are John Facey-Crowther of Faris Team Real Estate, Jerry Hay of Royal LePage First Contact Realty, Mike Montague of Re/Max Crosstown Realty and Ashley Polischuik of Sutton Group Incentive Realty.