Nik Sharma, owner of Century 21 Red Star Realty in Brampton, Ont. is opening new offices in Hamilton and Milton.

Sharma started his career as a sales representative with Century 21 People’s Choice Realty in Toronto in 2005. In 2018, he transitioned into an owner, opening Century 21 Red Star Realty in Brampton. The office launched with approximately 15 agents and by 2020 achieved Centurion status, one of the most prestigious awards at Century 21. He says although expansion was not always his goal, this was an opportunity he could not pass up.

“The future is very bright in Hamilton and Milton. People are moving out of the city to these areas and the neighbourhoods are growing,” says Sharma. “I believe both these cities will be booming in the years to come.”

The new locations are highly visible and will help grow Century 21’s brand recognition, the company says. Both offices are currently under construction and, once complete, will be a technology hub for all their agents. Since COVID-19, operating a business has turned digital and Sharma plans to have these offices completely tech-friendly to adapt to these changing times.

The new offices are off to a great start, with some new hires already joining to grow the team of nearly 100 agents. The goal is to double the current agent size.

“We have a very strong admin team to help support all our agents so they can succeed in their real estate careers,” says Sharma’s wife, Bindu, who helps manage the offices. Their support team, led by Sharma’s son, Shiv, offers one-on-one coaching, team training and exclusive resources for mortgage and pre-construction. “Our priority is our agent’s success, and our vast support helps agents achieve their goals,” Bindu says.